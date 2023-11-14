HILLSIDE, Ill. — Two juveniles are in custody after an altercation involving a sharp object in the parking lot of Proviso West High School.

According to the village spokesperson, the incident happened Tuesday morning when three students got into an altercation. One of them produced a sharp object and cut the other student in the arm.

Police were called to the scene and Proviso West High School was place on soft lockdown. Two juveniles were taken into custody, one of them being the student with the sharp object.

The spokesperson said the injured student was transported to Loyola Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, ages and gender of the students involved are not being shared.

The high school’s principal released the following statement regarding the incident:

We want to inform you of a recent incident that took place today on our school grounds, involving an altercation between two students that led to a minor injury. Swift action was taken by the school administration, local law enforcement and emergency medical teams, who arrived promptly at the scene. The student was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. In response to the incident, classes were placed on a soft lockdown. We want to assure you that our school community is safe and secure. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to work to ensure a secure and supportive environment for everyone in our school community. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. Ms. Elizabeth Martinez

Proviso West High School Principal