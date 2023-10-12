LYONS, Ill. — Two men have been arrested and charged in a $5 million multi-state, high-end theft ring.

Lyons police said it’s been nicknamed “the motherload.” A huge stash of high-end merchandise has been recovered from a national criminal enterprise — including more than $3 million worth of Nike shoes alone.

This investigation started last month in Lyons with a break-in of a semi trailer in a storage yard. The suspects returned hours later, hooked up the trailer that was filled with toys, and took it to a warehouse on Chicago’s West Side.

Turns out the warehouse served as a showroom for stolen high-end goods in an interstate theft ring. The merchandise was being repackaged and sold to wholesalers.

Lyons police said it’s their biggest recovery and this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Lyons police worked with multiple agencies on this investigation spanning across multiple states. BNSF railroad is also involved, as some of thefts happened on their property.

Authorities said more charges are expected.