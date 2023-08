AURORA, Ill. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in Aurora.

Just before 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of North Glen Circle on the report of a person shot.

Officers at the scene located a the 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call 630-256-5500.

No other information was provided.