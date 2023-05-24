HINSDALE, Ill. – When police rolled up to a luxury car dealership in west suburban Hinsdale in 2021, they found a $250,000 Ferrari idling and two suspects making a getaway.

Image of dashcam video obtained by WGN Investigates.

An officer used his own squad car to pin in the suspects and take them into custody.

Now, a DuPage County judge has sentenced one of the men to 18 years in prison for the crime.

RELATED: 16-year-old, man arrested after attempted auto theft of Ferrari in Hinsdale, video shows

RaJohn Stewart, 26, of Country Club Hills, later pled guilty to one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Stewart and a 16-year-old were charged with breaking into a Land Rover dealership and Continental Motors on Ogden Avenue in Hinsdale.

RaJohn Stewart

Police said the 16-year-old was armed with a handgun and an extended ammunition clip as he ran in a scene captured on police dash cam video. An officer tased the teen and took him into custody along with Stewart.

“The quick apprehension, prosecution and significant sentence sends the message that in DuPage County, my office and law enforcement are one hundred percent committed to protecting our businesses from violent criminal activity such as that committed by Mr. Stewart and his co-defendants,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin in a statement.

Prosecutors said the 16-year-old who was charged received an unspecified sentence to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.