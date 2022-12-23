KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot and involved in a crash Thursday evening in Kendall County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reports of shots fired around 5:20 p.m. on Circle Drive East. This is in the county’s Boulder Hill neighborhood.

Deputies found Ashton Laatz, 18, of Oswego, shot and involved in a crash when they arrived, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives said they are interviewing “individuals associated” with the incident and are still investigating the incident.

“The investigation is still ongoing at this time, however, several investigative leads have been developed and are currently being pursued,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Detectives said they believe it is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 630-553-5856 or email detectives@kendallcountyil.gov