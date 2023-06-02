HANOVER PARK, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was found dead Thursday night in a suburban parking lot of a school.

Just before 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to the parking lot of the Al-huda Academy, located in the 7400 block of Jensen Boulevard, on the report of a person down.

At the scene, officers discovered an unresponsive 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple injuries.

The boy died as a result and it’s being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not tell WGN News the circumstances behind the incident, but said it was not a shooting.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) is investigating. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 630-823-5516.