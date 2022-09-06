JOLIET, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was grazed in a double shooting late Monday night in Joliet.

Just after 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of McDonough Street on the report of shots fired.

Police determined that two teen boys, ages 16 and 13, were shot while walking in the area.

The 16-year-old was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 13-year-old suffered a graze wound, police said. His condition was not given.

No suspects are in custody.

Last week, two teens were seriously wounded in the 400 block of East Benton Street.