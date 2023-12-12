OSWEGO, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a 15-year-old boy accused of bringing a loaded gun to school in Oswego on Tuesday.

Authorities say school resource officers at Oswego East High School were first notified about the weapon after a student turned over a backpack with the gun inside. Officers say the backpack was reportedly left with a classmate by the student.

The classmates later turned over the backpack after they opened it and found the gun inside.

After finding the weapon, police began an investigation and determined that the 15-year-old student who allegedly brought it had no intention of harming students or staff members. He was then taken into custody.

According to Oswego Police, the boy is facing three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized storage and possession of a weapon.

The boy was taken to the Oswego Police Department where he was processed before being transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center where he will await a hearing.