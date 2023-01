AURORA, Ill. — Police are asking the public’s help with locating a missing 14-year-old boy in Aurora.

Michael Thompson Jr., was last seen Monday morning at around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Pond Circle.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up sweater, black jeans and red and black Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 630-256-5000.