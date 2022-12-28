ELMHURST, Ill. — A 13-year-old Chicago boy was charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit with a stolen car from a dealership.

Just before 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Elmhurst police responded to a call of two parked cars on the side of North York Road.

Police said as an officer approached, both of the vehicles sped away.

Following an investigation, officers said that one of the vehicles, a Kia Forte, was stolen from the Wilkins Hyundai dealership earlier in the night.

At around 3:10 a.m., the Kia Forte was located in Oak Park with a 13-year-old boy inside.

Police believe the boy broke a window to the Kia Forte and drove off the lot.

The 13-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and fleeing.

He was ordered to be detained until his next court appearance on Jan. 13.