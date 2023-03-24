NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Twelve businesses in Naperville have been cited following a round of tobacco compliance checks.

The checks were performed at 76 Naperville businesses and 12 were cited for allegedly selling tobacco or alternative tobacco products to those under 21.

The following is a list of the businesses, per Naperville police.

Dr Lungzzz, 2728 W 75th St. #114

Food Plus, 351 E Bailey Rd

Mobil (Casey’s), 20 E Ogden Av

Mobil, 1280 W Ogden Av

SHO Mart, 1303 Plainfield-Naperville Rd

Smoke O Vapor, 686 S Route 59

Smoke XL, 1003A W Ogden Av

Smokes N Vapes, 760 N Route 59 #108

Smokers Choice, 803 E Ogden Av

Smoky Brothers, 2811 Patriots Ln #105

Speedway, 631 N Route 59

U Smoke, 931 E Ogden Av