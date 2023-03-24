NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Twelve businesses in Naperville have been cited following a round of tobacco compliance checks.
The checks were performed at 76 Naperville businesses and 12 were cited for allegedly selling tobacco or alternative tobacco products to those under 21.
The following is a list of the businesses, per Naperville police.
- Dr Lungzzz, 2728 W 75th St. #114
- Food Plus, 351 E Bailey Rd
- Mobil (Casey’s), 20 E Ogden Av
- Mobil, 1280 W Ogden Av
- SHO Mart, 1303 Plainfield-Naperville Rd
- Smoke O Vapor, 686 S Route 59
- Smoke XL, 1003A W Ogden Av
- Smokes N Vapes, 760 N Route 59 #108
- Smokers Choice, 803 E Ogden Av
- Smoky Brothers, 2811 Patriots Ln #105
- Speedway, 631 N Route 59
- U Smoke, 931 E Ogden Av