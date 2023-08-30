LOMBARD, Ill. — One person is in custody and another is at-large after a police chase and crash involving individuals suspected of committing an armed robbery in the western suburbs this evening, according to the Lombard Police Department.

Police said a vehicle was travelling eastbound on St. Charles Road and eventually crashed near Westmore-Meyers Road, and one suspect is currently in custody.

At least one suspect ran from the vehicle and is described as being a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing a white athletic shirt and black pants. Police said the suspect was last seen in the area of Western and St. Charles Road.

A search is currently underway involving several police agencies and includes a police helicopter, K-9 units and a drone deployed to help police located the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

No other information is available at this time.