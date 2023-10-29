MONTGOMERY, Ill — One person was found dead inside a home during a fire Sunday morning in Montgomery, according to officials.

The house fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Ness Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found three people who were able to escape and heard a male was still inside, according to a joint press release from Montgomery police and the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District.

Firefighters went inside and found the man dead inside, according to the release. His identity hasn’t been released.

Six fire protection districts assisted police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Several nearby homes were evacuated. Only minor injuries were reported to the other people involved, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation by the Kane County Fire Investigator Task Force and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Montgomery Police Department’s social worker is assisting the family.

Anyone with information is asked to call fire investigators at 630-466-4513