LEMONT, Ill. — One person died and another was injured following an explosion Tuesday morning at a petroleum plant in Lemont.

The Will County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Dru A. Worker, 25, of Homewood.

At around 9:30 a.m., authorities issued an alert for the public to avoid the area of New Avenue and 127th Street as they responded to .

The Will County Sherriff’s Office said initial reports indicated the explosion may have been from an asphalt tank and there is no active danger to the public. The fire has been controlled, authorities said. No Hazmat situation was reported.

The injured person was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet. Their condition is not available at this time.

April Fowlkes works at the Citgo plant nearby.

“I was working across the street in the tank farm and I heard the explosion and it shook the tank, so we were all coming out trying to see what was going on,” Fowlkes said. “I look across the way and there’s flames coming out of the top of the tank at Seneca Petroleum.”

The Citgo plant worker says that the explosion serves as a frightening reminder of the dangers that come with the job.

“It was scary,” Fowlkes said. “We know every day we come here, there’s a chance that something like this could happen.”

OSHA and ComEd were called to the scene. Authorities said the explosion caused some power lines to come down, though the cause of the blast has yet to be determined.

OSHA has opened an investigation with on-site contractor, M&J Industrial Services.