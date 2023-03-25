All of the sickened individuals were said to be in stable condition, reports indicate. (Getty Images)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle fiery crash Friday evening in Downers Grove, according to police.

Downers Grove Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called to the crash just before 9 p.m. near Finley Road and Lacey Road.

Police said the driver was driving south on Finely Road and crashed on the west side of the intersection at Lacey Road.

When officers arrived, the car was on fire and was put out by firefighters, according to police.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released.

The crash is still under investigation by Downers Grove police and the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-434-5600.