A Fire Engine responds to the scene of an emergency.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — One person is dead after a house fire that happened in West Chicago earlier Saturday morning.

According to the West Chicago Police Department, the West Chicago Fire Protection District (WCFPD) was called to the 2300 block of Barnhart Street some time shortly before 2 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.

After extinguishing the fire, fire personnel found one deceased victim inside the residence where the fire took place. According to police, the name of the victim is being withheld until they are able to notify next of kin.

WCPD and WCFPD have yet to release a determination of what caused the fire.

Parts of Barnhart Street and Bainbridge Boulevard remain closed at this time as first responders’ investigation continues.