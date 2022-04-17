Western suburbs

Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
39°
LIVE NOW
WGN Evening News
Chicago
39°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Chicago News
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Evanston man stabs, kills sister over chores: police
Ex-Oakbrook Terrace mayor indicted for corruption
Video
37 injuries caused by recalled GE refrigerators
Video
Feds won’t pursue Jason Van Dyke in McDonald case
WGN News Now
WGN News Now Español
Chicago Scene
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
What is the heaviest snowstorm Chicago has ever had?
Top Stories
Forecast: Temps in upper 40s with scattered showers
Video
Warmer temps late week, then a cold snap for month’s …
7-Day Forecast: Breezy weather, weekend warmup
Video
Where, exactly, is the O’Hare thermometer located?
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Jake Arrieta says he’s finished playing baseball
Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo shares news of baby’s death
Trends continue for Chicago Fire FC vs LA Galaxy
Monday’s Sox-Guardians game has been postponed
Bears sign Naperville native James O’Shaughnessy
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Landmark building repurposed at boutique hotel in …
Video
Top Stories
JoMarie Payton’s long career brings her back to tv …
Video
Around Town visits Bubbles Academy
Video
9 @ 9: Songs you didn’t know were covers
Video
6 @ 6: Toe massager, Target date, pop for plants
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Tornado Relief
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Western suburbs
Ex-Oakbrook Terrace mayor indicted for corruption
Top Western suburbs Headlines
Popular
City’s top 5 taco spots — according to Chicagoans
Evanston man stabs, kills sister over chores: police
Jake Arrieta says he’s finished playing baseball
Judge voids mask mandate on planes, transit
Hershey offers free Reese’s for a year – or for life
Feds won’t pursue Jason Van Dyke in McDonald case
Ex-Oakbrook Terrace mayor indicted for corruption