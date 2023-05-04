AKRON, Ohio (AP) — When Julia and Robert Jones discovered that a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio would be officiating “Star Wars”-themed weddings on May the Fourth, the couple felt the Force calling them to commit to the ceremony.

“There was no other right decision, that was it,” Julia Jones said.

“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” played in the background as the Akron couple joined six other couples in 15-minute wedding ceremonies Thursday at the Highland Universal Gathering Spot in Akron to mark May the Fourth, essentially a holiday for “Star Wars” fans.

Most of the newlyweds dressed in traditional garments, such as white gowns or a shirt and tie. But the Joneses came dressed in long tunics for the theme — Julia resembling a member of the Sith, the franchise’s antagonists, and Robert looking like a Jedi.

They held lightsabers while they exchanged vows in front of Julia’s parents and Akron Municipal Court Judge Ron Cable, who declared that “by the joining of the lightsabers, and by the giving and receiving of rings,” he pronounced them husband and wife.

“I wish you all the happiness,” he told them. “May the Force be with you.”

“Star Wars” devotees worldwide celebrate May the Fourth with a variety of tributes, while retailers hold special sales on related merchandise. And this year, beloved “Star Wars” actor Carrie Fisher posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.