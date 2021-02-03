Wintry mix with accumulating snow likely Thursday into Friday, then arctic cold moves in

CHICAGO — Hazardous driving conditions are expected to develop later Thursday/Thursday night, especially as you go farther north of Interstate-80 – worst conditions should lay out in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

A Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties and a Winter Weather Advisory will probably be issued for a larger portion of our area north of Interstate-80 later today or tonight.

A wintry mix of rain/sleet and snow will spread over our area ahead of an approaching cold front Thursday morning.

As the front progresses east, winds will shift from south to southwest with temperatures falling through the 20s and precipitation changing quickly over to an accumulating snow that will persist overnight into Friday morning.

As much as 3 to 6-inches of snow could occur far north with lesser amounts toward the Interstate-80 corridor (see the pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office).

Much colder Arctic-source air will follow into our area starting Friday and continuing through the coming weekend into next week. Single-digit daytime high temperatures and sub-zero low nighttime readings along with subzero wind chills will persist in the coming days.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.