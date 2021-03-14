Wintry mix expected here Monday

The storm system that has dumped 2 to 4-feet of snow across southeast Wyoming and northeast Colorado will be weakened but still carry a punch as it passes south of the Chicago area Monday. We can expect a wet snow possibly mixed with sleet initially to spread over our area from the south and west Monday forenoon, changing-over to a rain snow mix and then all rain later in the day or early evening, ending from the west Monday night. Accumulations will vary from under an inch south of Interstate-80 to 2 to 4-inches in counties along the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Roads will become snow covered and icy with strong easterly winds gusting over 30 mph complicating travel and building waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline.



Out west Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings (pink and red-shaded areas respectively on the headlined map) will be in effect today and tonight into Monday with an additional 8 to 15-inches snowfall expected in western South Dakota and Nebraska today and then 3 to 5–inches snowfall mixed with sleet along and north of Interstate-80 across the remainder of Nebraska, Iowa into NW Illinois (Winter Weather Advisories in purple) tonight and Monday.



Reports indicate greatest snowfall thus far has occurred in southeast Wyoming where 3 to 4-feet fell in Albany County – Windy Park topping the list at 52-inches. Cheyenne reported 25-inches.

Following is a list of some of the higher snowfall totals in Colorado and Wyoming:

Locations/Snowfall(inches)

Windy Park, WY…52.0

Yellow Pine Camp, WY…34.5

Deep Creek Camp, WY…32.0

Buckhorn Mountain, CO…28.5

Aspen Springs, CO…27.8

Cherokee Park, CO…27.0

Rob Roy Reservoir, WY…27.0

North Cheyenne, WY…26.0

Cheyenne, WY…25.0

Mishawaka, CO…25.0

Silver Plume, CO…24.2

Federal, WY…24.0

Campbell Creek, WY…24.0

St. Mary’s Glacier, CO…23.7

Estes Park, CO…22.3

Allenspark, CO…22.0

Four Corners, CO…22.0

Glen Haven, CO…22.0

Georgetown, CO…20.2

Rustic, CO…20.0

Nederland, CO…19.5

Wheatland…17.5

Fort Collins, CO…17.0

Greeley, CO…14.0

Longmont, CO…13.0

Boulder, CO…13.0

Laramie…12.0

Denver, CO..10.0