CHICAGO — A wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet is falling across some parts of the area Friday, and expected to create a messy morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McHenry and Lake County until 1 p.m.

A period of heavy wet snow is expected with 2-4″ accumulations of snow possible. Expect periods of sharply reduced visibilities and hazardous travel impacting part of the morning commute.

Cloudy and wintry conditions Friday, with winds: E 10-15 G20. High: 35.

Lingering drizzle expected Friday night. Winds: E 5-10 G15. Low: 35.

Saturday Forecast: Cloudy, light rain/drizzle possible. Winds: ESE 5-15. High: 40.

