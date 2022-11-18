CHICAGO — A wintry mix Friday is causing messy, hazardous travel conditions in some parts of the Chicago area.

Scattered bursts of snowfall has been reported on the roads in Northwest Indiana, the south side of Chicago and the southern suburbs.

Multiple crashes have been reported due to the slick, icy conditions. Eastbound Interstate 94 at a standstill near Lake Station due to a crash involving an overturned Amazon truck is blocking all lanes. Interstate 65 also has closures in both directions near US231 due to rolled over semi trucks.

EB 94 at a standstill near Lake Station due to crash involving overturned Amazon truck blocking all lanes.



I-65 also has closures both directions near US231 due to rolled over semis pic.twitter.com/0NcodrXHUP — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 18, 2022

A crash involving vehicle and a school bus was reported at Kedzie and 143rd.

Crash involving vehicle and school bus on an icy roadway at Kedzie and 143rd pic.twitter.com/N5DSOqzfgG — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 18, 2022

Officials advise driving with extreme caution and allowing extra time for travel.

Friday Forecast: Cloudy condition with flurries and isolated snow showers, cold. Winds: W 10-15 G25. High: 27.

Mostly cloudy tonight with isolated snow showers. Winds: WSW 10-15 G25. Low: 18.

Saturday Forecast: Mainly cloudy Saturday with scattered snow showers and windy conditions. Winds: WNW 15-25 G35. High: 26.

