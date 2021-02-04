Winter’s coldest air is coming along with up to 5 inches of snow

Estimated snowfall out of the first round of snow which begins in the city around lunchtime and runs through until 10 to 11 p.m.



Here’s how much temps will be BELOW NORMAL in the Midwest and Plains averaged over the coming 7 day (through next Wednesday)

Closer look at how much temps will be below below normal through next Wednesday — an eye-catching departure! It’s going to get VERY COLD!

CHICAGO — The winter’s coldest air along with snowfall is coming to the Chicago area starting Thursday afternoon.

Snow is expected to start in the city around 1 p.m. It will start sooner in western parts of the area. The snow is expected to impact the rush hour commute. The snow is expected to last through 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. About 2 to 5 inches is expected in the area.

High winds and blowing, drifting snow in open areas will hit late Thursday and into Friday with win gusts mind falling temperatures to 45 mph. This is expected to be the coldest air since the polar vortex two years ago.

The winter’s been quite mild to date overall with 84% of days above normal. Eighty of the past 95 days have finished with above normal temps.

Preliminary wind chill estimates:

FRIDAY MORNING: -7 in the city–as low as -14 coldest locations

SATURDAY MORNING: -12 in the city–as low as 20-below coldest locations

SUNDAY MORNING: -21 in the city—-25 to 30-below coldest locations

Three shot of snow over the coming 6 days:

Around 1 p.m. Thursday through about 10 p.m. (2-5″ across the Chicago area)

Late Saturday & Saturday night (About 1 inch or 2 inches possible)

Monday into early Tuesday (could produce accumulating snow)