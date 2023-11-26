Sunday: Winter Weather Advisory until 2p. Snow at times, tapering off in the early PM. Accumulations 1-3″ Snowiest in NW Chicagoland. SW 5-10 mph. High mid 30s

Sunday Night: Decreasing clouds & cold. WNW 5-10 mph. Lows in the lower 20s, teens in the suburbs.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy & very cold. Wind chills in the upper teens. NW 10-20 mph. High near 30.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for a cold Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s. A few more clouds on Wednesday and highs get into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday back into the 40s with a mix of sun with clouds. Mid 40s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some rain showers. Saturday also looks mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.