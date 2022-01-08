Winter Weather Advisory to start at 1PM, freezing drizzle at night

Today: Winter Weather advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Chicagoland. Increasing clouds, chance of PM freezing drizzle. S 10-20, G30 mph.Air quality in the Good category for most of Chicagoland. Moderate AQI in northern IN. High of 33 by the evening

Tonight: Cloudy, chance of light rain/drizzle to some flurries. SW 10-20 mph

Low: 28

Sunday: Slight chance AM snow to partly sunny skies with falling temps. NW 10-20 mph

Mid teens by the afternoon.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook calls for some light snow for Monday morning’s commute then clearing skies and very cold temps overnight into Tuesday. Sunny and not as cold Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 20s. Highs warm by the end of the week into the mid to upper 30s with a chance of snow on Friday.