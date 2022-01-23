Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon for much of area

Sunday Forecast: AM snow tapers off to partly sunny skies. N winds 10-20 mph, gusts at 30 mph.

Winter Weather Advisory continues until noon for much of Chicagoland, until 5 p.m. for NW Indiana. High 22.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, snow developing overnight. SW winds 10-15 mph

Low 13.

Monday Forecast: Widespread morning snow, one to three more inches. SW winds 10-15 mph. High 30.

The extended outlook calls for clear and cold conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Gradually more moderate temps work back into Chicago by the end of the week with a slight chance of snow Thursday night into Friday.