CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday for the Chicago area, Southern Cook is excluded.

Most of the day will be quiet, but rain and snow will likely arrive for the evening commute.

Accumulating wet snow is expected with 2-7 inches possible. Highest totals near Illinois/Wisconsin line.

Roads could become snow covered and travel is expected to be difficult for the evening rush, especially between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

Friday Forecast: 50% chance of snow mainly early, cloudy with breezy conditions. High: 35.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center