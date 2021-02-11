Winter Weather Advisory issued; Snow and bitter cold ahead for the weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the Chicago area until midnight.

Counties include Cook, DuPage and Lake counties in Illinois.

Plan on slippery road conditions due to accumulating snow and reduced visibilities.

And the cold and snow will last through the weekend and beyond.



The cold is to tighten its grip on the Chicago area as the core of the bitterly cold air mass, locked over Canada and a chunk of the Lower 48, rotates southward over the area–especially Sunday and Monday.

Daytime highs and minimum morning wind chills expected over the coming days look like this:

Friday: High temp: 17 – Lowest Fri morning wind chill: 1-below

Saturday: High temp: 15 – Low: 5-below

Sunday: High temp: 6 – Low: 21-below

Monday: High temp: 13 – Low: 23-below

Tuesday: High temp: 21 – Low: 4-below

