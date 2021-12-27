Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday

The Chicago area will likely see it’s first measurable snow on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for several counties including portions of Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Lee, Ogle and McHenry in Illinois.

Slippery travel conditions due to steady snow expected.



The National Weather Service sayd peak snow rates of up to one half inch per hour are expected between noon and 3 p.m.. Snow totals are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches by the time snow ends.

The last measurable snow to fall in Chicago’s city limits occurred 287 days ago on March 15, 2021 (1.8″ fell then). We’re now 39 days past the historic average first day for measurable snow in Chicago–a snowfall which has historically occurred on or about Nov. 18.