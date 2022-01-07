Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saturday for the Chicago area.

The advisory begins at 1 p.m. and is set to expire at 9 p.m.

Counties include Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Cook and Will in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper in Indiana.

Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch is possible.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Difficult travel conditions are also possible due to icy roads.