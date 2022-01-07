Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saturday for the Chicago area.

The advisory begins at 1 p.m. and is set to expire at 9 p.m.

Counties include Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Cook and Will in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper in Indiana.

Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch is possible.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Difficult travel conditions are also possible due to icy roads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News