CHICAGO — Cloudy conditions Friday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds: ENE 5-10 G15. High: 44.

Rain tonight with early morning rain and snow possible. Winds: ENE 10-15 G25. Low: 34.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for Kane, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry counties.

Breezy conditions are expected with a mix of rain and accumulating snow. Snowfall totals range from one to six inches in some places. Winds: WNW 10-15 G30. High: 37.

