Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Monday for Chicago area

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Monday for the northern 2/3rds of Chicagoland.

1-3 inches of wet sticking snow is possible by the time the Winter Weather Advisory expires at noon. Greater accumulations more likely closer to the WI border.

Morning snow to some afternoon clearing. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. High 37.

Partly to mostly cloudy and colder tonight. Wind chills in the teens. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Low: 23.

Tuesday Forecast: Seasonal temps and mostly sunny. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 42.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The extended outlook looks seasonally chilly for the middle of the week with highs Wed/Thu in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Increasing clouds on Thu and a chance of some rain/snow mix late Thu to become some light snow on Friday and colder. Both Fri/Sat look colder with highs near 30. We look to warm up for the second half of the weekend to almost 40 when we lose an hour of sleep for DST.