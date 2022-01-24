Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Monday; 1-3″ of snow expected

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy conditions Monday with 1-3″ of snow accumulation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for NE IL, until 3 p.m. for NW IN. Winds: NNW 10-15 G20. High: 27.

Early morning snow is causing messy roads and a slower commute. Allow extra time for travel.

Both O’Hare International and Midway Airports are reporting delays and cancellations. Call ahead if you have a flight today.

Check your flight status here: https://flightaware.com

DELAYS on most area roadways at 6am due to the falling snow. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination this morning. pic.twitter.com/RdVMg6wvnF — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) January 24, 2022

Porter and LaPorte Counties in Northwest Indiana have lingering lake effect snow this evening with locally higher totals.

Partly cloudy tonight. Clearing late with below zero chills. Winds: NW 10-15 G20. Low: 5.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Tuesday Forecast: Mainly sunny, cold. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph. High: 12