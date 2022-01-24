Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Monday; 1-3″ of snow expected

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy conditions Monday with 1-3″ of snow accumulation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for NE IL, until 3 p.m. for NW IN. Winds: NNW 10-15 G20. High: 27.
Early morning snow is causing messy roads and a slower commute. Allow extra time for travel.
Both O’Hare International and Midway Airports are reporting delays and cancellations. Call ahead if you have a flight today.
Check your flight status here: https://flightaware.com
Porter and LaPorte Counties in Northwest Indiana have lingering lake effect snow this evening with locally higher totals.
Partly cloudy tonight. Clearing late with below zero chills. Winds: NW 10-15 G20. Low: 5.
Tuesday Forecast: Mainly sunny, cold. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph. High: 12