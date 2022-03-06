Winter Weather Advisory in effect overnight, likely impacting early commute

After a warm, spring-like Saturday, which saw temps reach the high 60s, snow could be moving its way back into the Chicago area.

Temperatures have taken a tumble, falling as low as 30 degrees in some parts of the Chicago area. The sudden change in weather is yet another reminder that winter remains. Now, snow and rain may be imminent, with some areas seeing anywhere from 1-3 inches of snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect as early as Sunday at 10 p.m. in some counties, lasting through noon Monday. Areas include La Salle, Grundy, Will, and Kendall counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, McHenry, and Lake will go into effect from midnight to noon.

Wet snow is possible, as is the potential for icy roadways, so morning commuters should plan for slick roads and/or find alternate routes.