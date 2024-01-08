CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area beginning at 8 p.m. Monday and lasting through most, if not all of Tuesday, depending on your location.

DeKalb and McHenry Counties will be upgraded from a Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Watch Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Snow will overspread the area late Monday, and by midnight there will be widespread, steady snow falling with winds gusting around 30mph.

Snow should linger through the early morning commute, before changing over to rain for much of the southern/southeastern sections by mid morning Tuesday.

Areas southeast of I-55 will have the highest chance of changing over from snow to rain by mid morning and late morning. Snow may changeover to rain in Chicago as quick as late morning, if not early afternoon and rain may fall for several hours before changing back over to snow. Northwestern sections look to remain snowy for the duration of the event.

By mid-late afternoon, sometime likely after 3p.m., most areas that have rain will start to see a lull and a change back to snow.

Snow will again overspread the area and bring additional accumulation through Tuesday night. Gusty winds will accompany falling snow and reduce visibility greatly, making for difficult driving conditions.

By Tuesday late morning, snow totals look to range from 1-5″, with the lowest amounts southeast of Chicago and the highest amounts being northwest.

This storm will come in waves and end by late Tuesday night. By then, snow totals look to be around or in excess of 6″ in areas far northwest, Mchenry and DeKalb Counties. Snow totals for Chicago look to come in at 3-5″ and totals southeast of the city look to be 2-4″

Adjustments to this forecast will need to be made throughout today, as the systems nears Illinois and the rain/snow line placement becomes more clear. Please look back to newest, latest articles as the day progresses for forecast update.

