Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Chicago area until 10 p.m.

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several Chicago area counties starting at noon Monday.

The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following counties: De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Cook, Will counties in Illinois; and Lake, Porter counties in Indiana.

Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois are expected to see snow accumulations of up to one to three inches.

The cold and snowy conditions may create slippery and hazardous road conditions, and is expected to impact the evening commute.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.