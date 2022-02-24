Winter Weather Advisory in effect for entire Chicago area starting noon Thursday

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from noon Thursday until 6am Friday. 2-5″ of snow by Friday morning expected with the highest amounts near lake thanks to Friday lake effect snow.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with morning flurries and afternoon snow. Winds: ENE 10-15 G20. High: 27.

Freezing drizzle mixed with snow near and south of I-80 this evening. Winds: ENE 10-15 G20. Low: 24.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Friday Forecast: Partly sunny, lake effect snow chance, NNW 5-10 G20. High: 29.