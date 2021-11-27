Winter Weather Advisory for light Freezing rain/sleet until noon CST across a portion of our area NW of Chicago…

A short-term Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon CST for Counties NW of Chicago (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) – this includes Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and Kane Counties. A band of light rain possibly mixed with sleet in spots has developed and is moving east across the Advisory area this Saturday morning. Temperatures are hovering right around the 32-degree mark, so a few slick spots could develop, especially on elevated/untreated roadways or other paved areas.
Temperatures should warm into the middle 30s by midday, greatly minimizing any further icing threat. So if you are out and about in this Advisory area this morning, take precautions. If it is raining where you are, drive carefully in case you come upon slick conditions.