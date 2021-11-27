Winter Weather Advisory for light Freezing rain/sleet until noon CST across a portion of our area NW of Chicago…

More than a quarter of unvaccinated workers in the U.S. (28%) have said they would consider lying about their vaccination status — and maybe falsify a document or two — in order to keep a job, a survey of over 1,300 vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans suggests.

The survey, conducted by Qualtrics, an experience-management software firm, also found that roughly the same percentage (25%) of adults — either vaccinated or unvaccinated — knows someone who “lied, or would lie” about being vaccinated in order to travel, eat at a restaurant, or attend other types of in-person activities or events.