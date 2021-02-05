Dangerous cold moves into Chicago area; Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Friday

CHICAGO — With a fresh snow cover and west winds gusting at times over 30 mph, blowing snow will continue to be a problem for those out and about this Friday morning, especially those traveling on north-south roadways.

As a result the Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow will remain in effect until noon.

Wind chills are running in the 0 to -15-degree range, so drive carefully – it will be very uncomfortable to be stuck out in the cold air for any length of time.

Prepare for an extended period of cold for at least the next week with periods of light snow. The current temperature, wind and wind chill maps are displayed below with the Chicago National Weather Service wind chill outlook for this coming weekend.

Related Content Full list: Warming centers in Cook County

A number of warming centers are open in both Cook County and Chicago.

Current Temperatures

Current Wind Chill Temperatures

Current Wind Speeds (mph)

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.