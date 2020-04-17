Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow continues this Friday morning across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Accumulating wet snow continues across the Chicago area this Friday morning with the Winter Weather Advisory in effect for northern and westernmost sections until 10AM CDT and southern/eastern sections until 1PM CDT.

With temperatures hovering around the 32-degree mark early this morning, roads are mainly wet to slushy with slick spots in areas of heavier snowfall, so if traveling during this morning commute, be aware that conditions could change quickly and drive cautiously.

With the center of low pressure passing well to our south through central and southern Illinois this morning, greatest snowfall on the order of 4 to 6-inches still looks to occur along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor, with 2 to 4-inches along the Interstate-88/290 corridor into the city of Chicago, tapering-off farther north to an inch or less along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Snow should end from the west and north later this morning/early this afternoon as the low pressure pulls away to the east. Temperatures should slowly rise later this morning, allowing the snow to possibly become mixed with or change over to a light rain before ending.

Check the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic as well as visibility (lower visibility indicates heavier snowfall) and temperature maps below to keep current on the storm movement/progress.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Current Visibility (miles)

Current Temperatures