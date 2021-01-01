Winter Weather Advisory continues this Friday evening over the portion of the Chicago area generally along and north of Interstate-80

Hazardous conditions continue for travel and outdoor activities across the Chicago area this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until midnight for most of the counties along and north of Interstate-80. By 6PM CST the Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories in areas to the south of Interstate-80 will expire, but the ice buildup will persist in many areas despite some melting that has transpired this afternoon.

By evening low pressure will move northeast out of southern Indiana, headed for New York State and New England Saturday. Behind the departing low pressure winds will shift to the north and then northwest here, pulling some colder air back into our area, temperatures dropping back closer to the 30-degree mark, enabling a changeover of the liquid precipitation to a light snow that might accumulate a little – as much as 1 to 3-inches (highest readings along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line) before ending from the west later tonight.

So if you are traveling or participating in an outdoor activity, watch for snow-covered spots, icy glazed-over areas or ice build-ups that could cause accidents either via a vehicle or by foot.

To give you an idea of potential trouble spots, the maps below depict area temperatures and radar coverage of precipitation.

Current area Temperatures

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic