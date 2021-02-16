Winter Storm winding down as “system” snow ends and lake-effect snow slowly shifts to northwest Indiana

Winter Storm Warnings continue for counties adjacent to Lake Michigan into Tuesday afternoon with accumulating lake-effect snow possibly adding an additional inch or so along the Illinois portion of the Lake Michigan shoreline this morning, and then as the lake-effect band shifts east, as much as 2 to 4-inches along and inland of the northwest Indiana shoreline (Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana) later this morning and during the afternoon. Snow showers should diminish and end in NW Indiana this evening. The remaining Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories over our area will end by mid-morning, as system snow pulls off to the east, but hazardous driving conditions will persist as we dig ourselves out of the heavy snow cover and some blowing and drifting continues.

Even as the sun breaks out and northerly winds slowly weaken, temperatures will struggle to reach into the mid and upper teens and we will still experience sub-zero wind chills today. Storm total snowfall has reached a foot and a half along the Lake Michigan shoreline, slowly tapering off to 2 to 4-inches far west of Interstate-39 and to 6 to 8-inches far south into central portions of Illinois and Indiana.

