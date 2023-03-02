CHICAGO — Another round of winter storms is on the way and expected to hit Chicagoland Friday morning.

A Winer Storm Watch has been issued from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for much of the Chicago area — but does not include DeKalb, Lake and McHenry counties.

Rain is expected early Friday morning, which will switch to snow around the midday hours.

Snow is anticipated to be heavy and wet at times, possibly bringing one to two inches per hour. Snow may tally up significantly, seeing six-plus inches of snowfall before it all clears Friday night.

Thursday Forecast: Calm conditions Thursday with mainly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 5-10 G15. High: 40. Slight rain/snow chance Thursday night. Low: 32.

