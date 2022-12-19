...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high
  as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
  northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Falling and blowing snow may result in white out
  conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
  extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will also
  be possible as a result of strong damaging wind gusts to 55
  mph.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25
  below zero are likely during the height of the storm. Wind
  chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin in
  as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.