Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories in effect until mid-morning – rain/freezing rain moving slowly off to the east

Travel will be slow and dangerous this morning rush-hour, as many roads/highways are slick and slushy in spots. Sidewalks and paved parking areas will be slick and icy spots. So be very careful if out and about this morning.

The Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories will end by 9AM CST this Wednesday morning, as most of the precipitation, mainly in the form of rain/freezing rain moves off to the east. Early morning air temperatures are running in the low to mid 30s, but the ground/pavement temperatures hover closer to the 32-degree mark, so there is not a lot of melting on untreated roads, sidewalks and paved areas.

A cold front will move southeast across our area this morning with the rain ending for the most part, as the front passes a given location and winds shift to the west. Colder air will follow the front – temperatures slowly falling back into the 20s today, and combined with spotty light drizzle the remaining snow/icy glaze will persist, especially in untreated areas.