Saturday morning consists of heavy snow at times (N/NW Chicagoland), AM rain to snow elsewhere. NW 15-25, G35 mph. High: 38

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & not as cold. Much less wind. W 5-10 mph. Low: 30

Sunday’s forecast is looking partly cloudy and milder, except near the lake. NNE 5-10 mph. High: 47

Extended outlook calls for rain/snow mix on Monday with highs near 40.

Chilly weather continues Tuesday with some early showers and highs in the mid to low 40s. Dry for most of Tue and Wed with some showers returning late Wed night. Soggy but milder for the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s.