Winter Storm Warning remains for Northwest Indiana, lake effect snow headed to area

CHICAGO — The snow isn’t over just yet. Lake effect snow is expected to develop in the area during the morning hours. Several inches of additional accumulation are possible.

Residents in Chicago and the surrounding areas woke up to heavy snow Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Kankakee County and Northwest Indiana through 6 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook County from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday due to lake effect snow.

Up to four inches of lake effect snow is possible in some areas as noted in the graphic below.

The heavy snow caused a slick and dangerous morning Wednesday commute with wet, snow covered roads — making it difficult to see lanes. The cleanup continues as snow plows head out to clear off streets. The city said they’re prioritizing main streets. Residents can track current city plows here.

The snow also caused issued at Chicago airports. Hundreds of delays and cancellations were reported at both O’Hare and Midway airports.

The incoming storm’s precipitation did not start as snow. Patchy rain hit the city Tuesday afternoon into the evening before snow began to fall.

Historic Snows in Chicagoland

Feb. 1 marks the 11 year anniversary of the infamous Groundhogs Day blizzard of 2011. That’s the storm which arrived with 70 mph winds gusts and thundersnow which, together, produced mammoth drifts and led to colossal traffic jam on Lakeshore Drive which trapped some motorists for 12 or more hours. It produced 21.2″ of snow in Chicago.

Three of Chicago’s five top snowstorms have occurred in this January/early February period, so to have a winter storm on its way at this time of year is hardly an anomaly.

All of us who have lived in the area for some time remember the Jane Bryne/Michael Bilandic Blizzard of ’79 which hit with 20.3 inches on Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 1979 and the infamous Blizzard of ’67 and its 23 inches of snow which literally shut the city down stranding buses and car on area thoroughfares.

The incoming storm will include strengthening winds. “NNE” wind gusts are to build to 40 mph adding to area weather woes–but won’t reach the 70 mph velocities observed in the 2011 Groundhogs Day storm.