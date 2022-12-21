CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday.

Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included.

The warning starts in Northwest Indiana, besides Porter County, at 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service said white out conditions are expected with total snow accumulations between two to five inches. Wind chills between -25 and -35 are expected with winds gusting up to 50 mph, the NWS said.

In Porter County, a blizzard warning was issued with snowfall totals up around 6″ to 8″.

All of the warnings end at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Both the City of Chicago and Cook County are holding press conferences Wednesday to update residents on preparations.

The latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com and INDOT.