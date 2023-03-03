CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from noon until 10 p.m. Friday as snow moves into Chicagoland.

Widespread rain and snow will move into the area. Snow accumulations are expected to be southeast of Chicago.

The pink-shaded area in map, including eastern Will County, may be impacted with heavy snowfall potential. A narrow band within the area may see up to six-inches of snow. But, most of the area is not expected to see that Winter Storm Warning-level of snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for the Chicago area from noon until 10 p.m. Friday (purple-shaded area in map above) for some snow, high winds, slippery conditions and low visibility. A high amount of snow is not anticipated for these areas.

High temperatures should reach the upper 30s.

The snow will taper this evening, it will remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Warmer this weekend with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

