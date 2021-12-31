Winter Storm Warning issued for Saturday for Chicago area

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for this weekend in the Chicago area.

The warning goes into effect at 9 a.m. for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy and will counties.

The warning goes into effect at noon for Lake, DuPage and Cook counties in Illinois.

Steady, blowing snow and dangerous travel expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are expected. Winds could gusts up to 40 mph Saturday afternoon and evening, especially near the lake.

The steadiest snow rates appear most likely between 2 p.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday.


