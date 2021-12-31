Winter Storm Warning issued for Saturday for Chicago area

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for this weekend in the Chicago area.

The warning goes into effect at 9 a.m. for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy and will counties.

The warning goes into effect at noon for Lake, DuPage and Cook counties in Illinois.

We're generally looking for 4-8" of #snow Sat, w/ localized higher totals. Areas north of I-80 will likely see the most snow. Here's the outlooks from a few computer forecast models, even ones that appear to be too high. Lake enhancement could impact totals. #Chicago #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/YrBj7nvo1L — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) December 31, 2021

Steady, blowing snow and dangerous travel expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are expected. Winds could gusts up to 40 mph Saturday afternoon and evening, especially near the lake.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The steadiest snow rates appear most likely between 2 p.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday.





